Former TV anchor accused of killing her mother ruled incompetent, murder case put on hold

The murder case against a former television news anchor accused of killing her mother is now on hold after a judge ruled she is not mentally competent to stand trial.

On Thursday, Angelynn "Angie" Mock, 48, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court in Kansas, where Judge Jeffrey Goering ruled she is not mentally fit to proceed.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Mock has since been ordered to a state psychiatric hospital for further evaluation and treatment, and the criminal proceedings have been stayed while she undergoes treatment.

Mock is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, on Halloween.

Police say officers were called to the Wichita home Mock and Avers shared around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, they found Mock outside with cuts on her hands, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Avers was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A probable cause affidavit states that Mock made statements while talking to herself indicating she believed her mother was the devil. Dispatch records also show Mock allegedly told authorities she stabbed her mother "to save herself."

According to court documents obtained by KAKE, Mock’s stepfather told investigators she had previously been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and suffered from delusions and depression.

A neighbor also told the outlet that Mock approached her vehicle with blood on her hands and body, asking for help calling 911.

Mock previously worked as a morning news anchor at KTVI in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and later at KOKH in Oklahoma City. She was arrested the same day, treated at a hospital for her injuries, and then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

At the time of her arrest, she was working in sales at a data management software company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The District Attorney’s Office said a finding of incompetency does not dismiss the case or result in a defendant’s release, and that proceedings will resume if Mock is later deemed competent.

