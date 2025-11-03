Former TV anchor accused of stabbing 80-year-old mother to death, telling police she did it to 'save herself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former morning TV news anchor is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her elderly mother to death.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock, 47, who previously anchored for FOX 2 News in St. Louis, was arrested Friday in Wichita, Kansas, after police say she killed her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, inside the home they shared.

When officers responded to the home around 7:50 a.m., they found Mock outside with cuts on her hands, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Inside, they discovered Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mock was treated at a hospital for injuries before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Mock previously worked as a morning news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also held positions at KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City. At the time of her arrest, she was employed in sales at a data management software company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Neighbors in the community were traumatized after a bloodied Mock allegedly emerged from the home, local outlets reported.

"There was a woman who approached our vehicle with blood all over her hands and body, asking us to call 911," Alyssa Castro, who lives in the neighborhood, told KAKE.

Castro told the outlet that Mock took her phone and ran back inside the house, where she called authorities and allegedly claimed she "stabbed [her] mother to save herself," according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.

Mock's motive for the alleged stabbing remains unclear. Information on her initial court appearance was not immediately available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for comment.