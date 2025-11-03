Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Former TV anchor accused of stabbing 80-year-old mother to death, telling police she did it to 'save herself'

Angelynn Mock worked at FOX 2 News in St. Louis before Friday arrest on first-degree murder charge

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former morning TV news anchor is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her elderly mother to death.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock, 47, who previously anchored for FOX 2 News in St. Louis, was arrested Friday in Wichita, Kansas, after police say she killed her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, inside the home they shared.

When officers responded to the home around 7:50 a.m., they found Mock outside with cuts on her hands, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Inside, they discovered Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock smiling

Former St. Louis television news anchor Angelynn "Angie" Mock has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of her mother in Wichita, Kansas. (Angie Mock/Facebook)

FORMER PENN STATE, OHIO STATE PLAYER CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE, DUI AFTER GIRLFRIEND DIES IN FATAL ATV CRASH

Mock was treated at a hospital for injuries before being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Mock previously worked as a morning news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also held positions at KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City. At the time of her arrest, she was employed in sales at a data management software company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock in her booking photo in Kansas.

Angelynn "Angie" Mock was treated for injuries at the hospital before being arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Mock is being held on a $1 million bond, Sedgwick County public records show.  (Sedgwick County Jail )

Neighbors in the community were traumatized after a bloodied Mock allegedly emerged from the home, local outlets reported.

"There was a woman who approached our vehicle with blood all over her hands and body, asking us to call 911," Alyssa Castro, who lives in the neighborhood, told KAKE.

Castro told the outlet that Mock took her phone and ran back inside the house, where she called authorities and allegedly claimed she "stabbed [her] mother to save herself," according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Angelynn "Angie" Mock posing while holding a small dog.

Mock previously worked as a morning news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also held positions at KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City.  (Angie Mock/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mock's motive for the alleged stabbing remains unclear. Information on her initial court appearance was not immediately available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue