Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Former Massachusetts Gov Charlie Baker's son arrested, charged with drunk driving: state police

Andrew 'AJ' Baker, was suspected of driving under the influence of liquor Saturday night

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s son was reportedly arrested and charged with drunk driving over the weekend. 

Andrew "A.J." Baker, 29, of South Boston, was suspected of driving while drunk down Route 95 south in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Saturday night, The Boston Herald reported, citing Massachusetts State Police. 

A Massachusetts State Police trooper reportedly responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. to an area of the highway before Walnut Street. Peabody police officers had stopped a Volkswagen Jetta at that location after following the vehicle from Route 114, the newspaper reported, adding that another motorist had reported to Peabody police that the Jetta was driven erratically.

"Peabody officers on scene told the Trooper they had detected signs of intoxication in the male operator, who was out of the vehicle at the time of the Trooper’s arrival," a state police spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the Herald. "The Trooper also observed signs of intoxication during his interaction with the operator.

MIGRANTS' ATTORNEYS WANT LAWSUIT AGAINST RON DESANTIS OVER MARTHA'S VINEYARD FLIGHTS TO STAY IN MASSACHUSETTS 

Charlie Baker, son and wife at Celtics basketball game

From left to right, then-Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari, Baker's wife Lauren and son Andrew seen courtside in 2017. Andrew was reportedly arrested for drunk driving this past weekend. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"The Trooper then administered several standardized field sobriety tests," the statement added. 

Police said it was determined that the driver was drunk based on the results of those tests, the driver's statements and the trooper's observations. 

NCAA NAMES MASSACHUSETTS GOV. CHARLIE BAKER AS NEXT PRESIDENT

Charlie Baker's son and other family wait for state of commonwealth speech

From left to right, Andrew "A.J." Baker, Lauren Baker and then-Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker await the State of the Commonwealth speech in 2017. Andrew was arrested for a DUI by Massachusetts State Police Saturday. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Andrew Baker was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of liquor and then transported to the State Police Danvers Barracks, where he was booked.  He was later released on his personal recognizance, in addition to the standard $40 bail fee. 

Charlie Baker arrives at White House

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker seen arriving to attend a state dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Baker's son was arrested for a DUI on Saturday. (Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former governor's son will be arraigned at Peabody District Court on a future date, police reportedly said. Fox News Digital independently reached out to Massachusetts State Police for comment Monday but did not hear back before publication. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 