Get ready for warmer weather with these sunglasses

Sunglasses are more than just a stylish tool to shield your eyes from the sun; they are an impactful accessory that can define your style and elevate your outfit. As the days grow longer (and sunnier), now is a great time to refresh your look with a new pair of shades.

It doesn't matter if you are heading to the beach, driving to work, hiking a trail or simply strolling in the park, the right pair of sunglasses can provide UV protection plus make a bold fashion statement. This spring and summer , sunglasses trends for men and women are all about blending functionality with style and it’s easier than ever to find a pair that matches your personal aesthetic. From sporty designs to retro-inspired classics, there’s something for everyone. Here are 10 options to consider.

Ray-Ban continues to dominate with its classic aviator style, which remains a perennial favorite for both men and women. This spring, the brand has introduced modern twists on these icons, such as gradient lenses and bold color frames and more than a dozen different options. With its teardrop-shaped lenses, the aviator is perfect for those looking for a sleek and versatile look. If you like the idea of classic Ray-Ban but prefer plastic frames, consider the wayfarer style . Its thicker frames offer a retro vibe. Both styles provide 100% UV protection and are available in prescription versions, ensuring comfort and clarity.

Oakley’s performance-driven Holbrook sunglasses are a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Their PRIZM lens technology enhances color and contrast, making them ideal for cycling, running and water sports. Oakley has expanded its range with vibrant lens colors and lightweight materials this spring, ensuring you stay stylish and functional on every adventure. Be sure to check out Oakley’s selection on Amazon , where the pricing is a little more competitive and you can take advantage of free Prime shipping.

Warby Parker combines style with affordability, and this unisex Percey style is no different. They feature rounded frames in tortoiseshell, perfect for a fresh spring look. With Warby Parker’s virtual try-on feature, finding your perfect pair is easier than ever. Plus, the scratch-resistant lens coating is a game-changer if you’re the type who tosses your shades in a purse without a case. If you’re looking to spend a little less, consider this pair on Amazon is under $15.

Known for their high-quality polarized lenses, Costa Del Mar is a leading brand for those who love the water. All their sunglasses are designed to reduce glare and enhance clarity, making them perfect for fishing, boating or beach outings. The Fantail offers a sleek design that blends performance with style. Costa Del Mar is an excellent pick for environmentally conscious shoppers with several eco-friendly frame options and a focus on sustainability. Plus, you can even personalize your frames with up to six characters! And if you’re planning to wear them for outdoor activities, pick up one of their adjustable retainers to ensure you don’t lose them.

These oversized plastic frames from SOJOS at Amazon are a budget-friendly option for those seeking trendy sunglasses without breaking the bank. They provide an affordable option for polarized lenses in a style that echoes high-end designs. They’re also a comfortable choice if you don’t like a pair that presses into the bridge of your nose. Amazon has some great plastic polarized frame options for men too, for around the same price point.

Gucci GG0061S round sunglasses: $249 at Amazon

Gucci sunglasses are excellent for label lovers looking to make a high-end fashion statement this spring. Known for their bold and glamorous designs, Gucci’s round gradient metal pair features oversized frames, logo embellishments and gradient lenses. If you don't want to break the bank, there’s a similar style that is more budget friendly at Amazon.

Maui Jim sunglasses are all about comfort and clarity, inspired by the beauty of island life. Their polarized lens technology in this Red Sands style ensures exceptional glare reduction, vivid colors and UV protection. With lightweight materials and a focus on durability, Maui Jim’s a practical purchase. The brand also offers a chic choice for women, with this ombre plastic cat-eye style .

Persol offers a blend of vintage elegance and modern craftsmanship, making their sunglasses a timeless choice for spring. Known for their high-quality acetate frames, Persol’s Steve McQueen style makes a true statement. While this pair is a bit of a splurge, Amazon offers a similar style from WearMe for under $40.

Blenders Eyewear is a rising star in sunglasses, known for its vibrant designs and affordable prices with an array of styles under $50. Their spring collection features this North Park style, with its colorful mirrored lenses and a trendy oversized cat-eye shape. You might also consider this SciFi style for a fun take on a futuristic look.

