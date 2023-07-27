Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida women arrested after July 4 fight in which woman's ear was bitten off

Deputies said one woman accused another of stealing alcohol and vape pens before they got into a fight

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two women were arrested in connection with a July 4 fight that resulted in one of them biting part of the other's ear off, Florida authorities said. 

Dixie Stiles, 18, was charged with  battery – touch or strike – and Macy Regan, 23, has been charged with felony battery causing bodily harm, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. 

Deputies encountered the pair when they responded to an assault and battery call at 6530 Olokee St. in Callaway. An investigation revealed there was an unsupervised house party being thrown at nearby 6526 Olokee St. by minors, authorities said. 

Just after midnight, a fight happened involving several men in a yard at the 6526 residence. 

Mugshots of Florida women in a fight ear bitten off

Dixie Stiles, 18, and Macy Regan, 23, have been charged in connection with a fight in which Regan allegedly bit the top of Stiles’ ear off. (Bay County Sheriff’s Office )

Regan was trying to leave to walk to her home at the 6530 address when she was confronted by Stiles, who accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens, deputies said. 

At some point, Regan allegedly pulled out a .9mm handgun from her waistband. Stiles shoved the firearm away and a fight ensued. 

During the fight, Regan bit off the top of Stiles' ear, authorities said.

 The ear was unable to be re-attached. Multiple bruises and lacerations were received from the fight, the sheriff's office said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.