Florida woman allegedly killed two ex-lovers the same day, and police found out when she asked 'Which one?'

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Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a woman accused of killing both of her ex-lovers on the same day.

Susan Avalon, 51, was arrested in December after David Scott, 54, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at his front door in Bradenton on Dec. 17 and Timothy Flecher, 55, was later found dead at his home in Tampa.

Scott was still alive when police arrived, telling them the shooter was "possibly my ex-wife, Susan," an arrest affidavit said, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

The day after the killings police found Avalon at her home, and after they told her they wanted to speak with her about her ex-husband, she replied, "Which one?" according to the New York Post.

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That’s only when they realized there might be a second victim.

She was also reportedly seen bleaching the inside of her car.

Flecher was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his home with the back door glass shattered after police did a welfare check on him following their conversation with Avalon.

"Witnesses reported seeing Avalon and her vehicle in a driveway near the home around the time of the shooting," the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said in a release. "Investigators have also found several pieces of evidence they say connect her to the murder."

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Prosecutors believe Avalon actually killed Flecher first, then Scott next just hours later, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Her current boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey Wescoat, told police in an arrest affidavit that Avalon has been sending him "unusual" texts during the day and had called to tell him: "in case anything happened to her, she loved him," The Times reported.

He also heard her say: "f--k David and f--k Tim" when she got home before taking a shower with her clothes on.

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"While our case focuses on one victim here in Hillsborough County, we know this tragedy did not end with one life," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. "Two families are grieving, and we are committed to seeking justice while standing with everyone impacted by this senseless violence."

The state’s attorney’s office added that they are seeking the death penalty because of Avalon’s "cold, calculated, and premeditated" crimes that were "especially heinous, atrocious" and "cruel, that it occurred during the commission of a burglary, and that the defendant was involved in a contemporaneous violent felony."

Avalon is charged with first-degree murder in Flecher’s death and second-degree murder in Scott’s death.

Avalon, who remains in custody in Hillsborough County on no bail, is expected to next be in court in July.