Florida trooper rescued after Hurricane Ian floodwaters wash cruiser off road

First responders rescued a Florida Highway Patrol officer trapped by floodwaters from Hurricane Ian last week.

The officer, who remains unnamed, was driving through Florida's Hardee County on September 29 when the bridge collapsed under his vehicle, washing away into wetlands.

Fortunately, the officer was unharmed, escaping the vehicle to a nearby tree before calling for assistance, according to Fox 13.

"The trooper was able to escape through the window and swim to a tree and radio for help. Thankfully, the trooper was unharmed," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

Ultimately, the Marion County Sheriff's Office enlisted a crane to lift the officer's cruiser out of the floodwaters, where it had been half submerged.