Florida
Published

Florida trooper rescued after Hurricane Ian floodwaters wash cruiser off road

Florida's infrastructure is still hurting as Hurricane Ian's aftermath causes flooding all across Florida

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
First responders rescued a Florida Highway Patrol officer trapped by floodwaters from Hurricane Ian last week.

The officer, who remains unnamed, was driving through Florida's Hardee County on September 29 when the bridge collapsed under his vehicle, washing away into wetlands.

Fortunately, the officer was unharmed, escaping the vehicle to a nearby tree before calling for assistance, according to Fox 13.

"The trooper was able to escape through the window and swim to a tree and radio for help. Thankfully, the trooper was unharmed," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office retrieves a police cruiser. (Ocala Police Department)

The Marion County Sheriff's Office retrieves a police cruiser. (Ocala Police Department)

A Florida police cruiser crashed off a bridge into Hurricane Ian floodwaters. (Ocala Police Department)

A Florida police cruiser crashed off a bridge into Hurricane Ian floodwaters. (Ocala Police Department)

Ultimately, the Marion County Sheriff's Office enlisted a crane to lift the officer's cruiser out of the floodwaters, where it had been half submerged.

