Hurricane Ian devastation likely to worsen in Florida as rivers continue to rise days after deadly storm

Hurricane Ian death toll at least 68 across Florida, North Carolina and Cuba

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Flooded Florida creeks, rivers expected to keep rising after Hurricane Ian Video

Flooded Florida creeks, rivers expected to keep rising after Hurricane Ian

Osceola County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Alibeth Suarez joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss ongoing concerns over flooding after Hurricane Ian hit the state. 

Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and left a trail of destruction, the full extent of the powerful storm’s damage was not yet known as of Monday.

In some areas of hard-hit Florida, danger still lingered in the storm’s wake. Hundreds of thousands remained without power and severe flooding that left communities underwater was expected to worsen as waterways overflowed, forcing residents to evacuate from their homes by rescue boats.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., described the devastation in Fort Myers on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We’re devastated here," Donalds said. "Fort Myers Beach, which is one of the large tourist destinations in the country, has just been obliterated. It looks like they fought a war on Fort Myers Beach." 

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA FIREFIGHTER RESCUES LITTLE GIRL DURING HURRICANE IAN FLOODING

  • Arial view of homes and property destroyed by Hurricane Ian
    Image 1 of 4

    The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • Pine Island damage following Ian
    Image 2 of 4

    Due to the damage, Pine Island, Fla., can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • car on damaged bridge
    Image 3 of 4

    Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • Boat and dock wreckage in Fort Myers
    Image 4 of 4

    A catamaran rests atop a dock in Getaway Marina, which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, most of its boats left scattered on the road or stuck in the mangroves, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The death toll has continued to rise as officials dig through the debris of demolished neighborhoods.

At least 61 people have been confirmed dead in Florida, with four killed in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn’t expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.

Deputies in Seminole County used airboats over the weekend to reach residents near Lake Harney that floodwaters trapped inside their homes. Firefighters and the National Guard also went door-to-door to help residents who chose to leave their homes.

"Right now, what we’re going to focus on for the next couple of days is focusing on getting the people out and that the people are safe," Lt. Bobby Smith said in a video posted to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office’s social media pages. 

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

  • first responders rescue baby
    Image 1 of 5

    A baby was among seven family members, three dogs and two cats rescued Saturday in Geneva, Florida. (Seminole County Fire Department)

  • Firefighter carries little girl through flooding in St. Augustine during Hurricane Ian
    Image 2 of 5

    St. Augustine firefighter Hardus Oberholzer rescues a little girl lfrom her Florida home during Hurricane Ian. Oberholzer was one of several first responders engaging in the department's 26 rescue missions in St. Augustine this past week. (Credit: St. Augustine Fire Department)

  • rescuers evacuating woman in boat
    Image 3 of 5

    Some residents in Geneva called for help as floodwater rose and entered their homes, officials said. (Seminole County Fire Department)

  • Police rescue woman from flooding
    Image 4 of 5

    Orange County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

  • Good Samaritans carry elderly man to safety through flood
    Image 5 of 5

    A group of Good Samaritans in Bonita Springs, Florida, carried an elderly man to safety after flooding from Hurricane Ian trapped the man inside his car on Wednesday. (@colliercountycowboys_ via Storyful)

Fewer than 620,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity by early Monday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

On Sunday morning, Florida Power & Light announced that some customers may have to wait at least another week for power, estimating it will have power restored to 95% of customers by midnight on Oct. 9. 

  • boats on flooded streets
    Image 1 of 2

    Canoes and kayaks sit tied up to a sign on a flooded street in Seminole County, Fla., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Schneider)

  • debris and damaged home
    Image 2 of 2

    Darryl Hudson of Ontario, Canada, has a morning coffee on the damaged balcony of his vacation home, as water-damaged furniture, debris, and vehicles sit on the lawn after storm surge filled the first story of his and surrounding homes during the passage of Hurricane Ian, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned of the persisting dangers, telling "Fox News Sunday" that the agency wants "to make sure people are being extra cautious."

"We see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm," Criswell said, explaining the dangers of standing water, which can have hidden debris and power lines below the surface. On top of that, she said that she has seen increases in dehydration and heart attacks after hurricanes.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and the Associated Press contributed to this report.