Florida town in disarray after multiple police officers quit

A small town in Florida says that six members of its police department submitted resignations.

The Town of Melbourne Village made the announcement on Thursday and said that six members of the small police department submitted their resignations on Monday, and most of them will be effective on Friday.

"These resignations will effectively end the present ability of the Melbourne Village Police Department to provide law enforcement and police protection services within the town," a press release said.

Town officials say that there will be "no lapse in coverage," however, stating that the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) will step in and provide law enforcement and protection services within the town's municipal boundaries. The sheriff's office has been covering "many shifts entirely," over the past several years, according to the press release.

The Town Commission will consider a proposed agreement for the sheriff's office law enforcement services, which will "give the town the flexibility to eventually reform the Melbourne Village Police Department, to continue the contract with BCSO, or to receive service from the BCSO through participation in the Brevard County Law Enforcement Municipal Service Taxing Unit," the town said.

"Regardless of the ultimate direction chosen by the Town Commission and citizens of Melbourne Village, rest assured that the Town's residents and businesses will continue to receive comprehensive law enforcement and police protection services at all times," the press release states.

The town also said that its officials won't be answering questions about the resignations.