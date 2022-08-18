Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida teacher charged after missing teen found at her home, police say

The Florida boy was reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A Florida teacher has been arrested after a missing teenager was reportedly located inside her home.

The boy was reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 

Information investigators received led them to the home of 31-year-old teacher Kelly Simpson.

Simpson was placed under arrest for interfering with the custody of a minor. She allegedly picked up the teen boy from an unknown location and concealed him inside her home while knowing he was reported missing. 

Kelly Simpson was arrested in Charlotte County for interfering with the custody of a minor. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools.

Authorities sent out the reminder that any person who has knowledge of the whereabouts of a missing juvenile or assists with the concealment of a juvenile can be charged with a crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.