Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean

The teen also hit her in the head with a frying pan and stabbed his mother several times, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Nancy Grace calls for more tech access on investigation into Idaho college murders: 'Net needs to widen' Video

Nancy Grace calls for more tech access on investigation into Idaho college murders: 'Net needs to widen'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the investigation after a video surfaced showing the girls mentioning a mystery man hours before they were killed. 

A Florida teenager accused of trying to kill his mother because she kept asking him to clean his room allegedly beat her with a frying pan and stabbed her with a pocket knife. 

Tobias "Toby" Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Nov. 30 after allegedly attacking his mother and then leading authorities on a pursuit, Fox Orlando reported.

His case has been transferred to adult court, the news outlet said. 

SEMI-TRUCK HAULING RED DYE LEAKS LIQUID FOR MILES THROUGH PORTLAND AREA, SPLASHING OTHER VEHICLES

Tobias "Toby" Jacob Brewer, 17, allegedly beat his mother for telling him to clean his room, authorities said.

Tobias "Toby" Jacob Brewer, 17, allegedly beat his mother for telling him to clean his room, authorities said. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Brewer allegedly told investigators that he stabbed his mother multiple times and hit her on the head with a frying pan because she was "constantly on his case about cleaning his room."

"The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it," the report stated. Brewer told detectives that he then took both of his mom's car keys and took money out of her purse "so that he can have money once he left the area," a probable cause affidavit said.

He also admitted to texting a friend to bring a gun to "shoot the victim," the report said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brewer also allegedly led authorities on a chase through several counties before he crashed into a wooded area. 

The mother was hospitalized in critical condition. She allegedly told investigators that "Toby did this."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.