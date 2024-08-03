Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida shooting leaves 1 deputy dead, 2 deputies wounded; 2 others also dead

'They were ambushed,' Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell said

A sheriff's deputy was killed and two others were wounded Friday in a shooting in Florida, according to officials.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that deputies responded to a home on Brookside Drive in Eustis, Florida, around 8 p.m. regarding a disturbance, according to Fox 35.

"They were ambushed," Grinnell said. "We lost one tonight."

Police siren

One deputy was killed and two other deputies were wounded Friday in a shooting in Florida. (iStock)

When they arrived at the scene, deputies heard a disturbance coming from inside the home and entered the residence.

The first deputy who entered the home was shot and became trapped inside. He succumbed to the injuries, the sheriff said.

Another deputy was shot in the armpit and stomach and is listed in critical condition, while a third deputy was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition. Both wounded deputies suffered their injuries as they attempted to rescue the first deputy.

Police tape

The first deputy who entered the home was shot and later died. (Getty Images)

Two of the people inside the home were found dead, although it is unclear if they were killed by the deputies or in a murder-suicide, Grinnell said. Another person was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

No suspects have been arrested thus far, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.