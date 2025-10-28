Florida sets record with 15th execution as man dies for 1998 rape, murder of neighbor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida on Tuesday carried out its 15th execution of the year — a record under Gov. Ron DeSantis — putting to death Norman Mearle Grim Jr., who was convicted of raping and murdering his neighbor more than two decades ago.

A spokesperson for DeSantis confirmed 65-year-old Grim was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. after receiving a three-drug injection at the Florida State Prison near Starke, according to The Associated Press.

The spokesperson, Alex Lanfranconi, noted that Grim was asked if he had a final statement before receiving the injection, and he replied, "No sir."

Lanfranconi also said there were no complications during the execution.

Grim was sentenced to death after being convicted of sexual battery and first-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Campbell. The victim was reported missing in July 1998 and her body, which was battered, was found by a fisherman in the water near the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Prosecutors made the case that Campbell suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to her face and head, consistent with those of being struck by a hammer. She also had 11 stab wounds in the chest.

When an autopsy was conducted on Campbell, it was discovered that seven of the 11 stab wounds penetrated her heart. Physical evidence, including DNA, tied Grim to Campbell’s murder.

The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, and since then, the highest previous annual total of executions in Florida was set at eight in 2014.

This year, though, Florida has executed more people than any other state, followed by Texas and Alabama with five each.

Grim waived any appeal to his conviction earlier this month, despite being given a last chance to make an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court.

When he woke up at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Grim had fried pork chops and mashed potatoes with a chocolate milkshake, the Department of Corrections told The AP. The spokesperson said Grim did not have any visitors, nor did he meet with a spiritual advisor before the execution.

Two more executions are planned next month in Florida.

Bryan Fredrick Jennings, 66, is scheduled for the state’s 16th execution on Nov. 13. He was convicted of raping and killing a 6-year-old girl in 1979 after entering through a window and abducting her from her central Florida home.

Richard Barry Randolph, 63, is set for Florida’s 17th execution on Nov. 20. He was convicted of the 1988 rape and fatal beating of his former manager at a Florida convenience store.

Florida’s lethal injections are carried out with a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.