Florida extends record executions with date set for man who fatally stabbed couple during robbery

A Florida man who fatally stabbed a married couple during a robbery is scheduled to be executed next month, which could extend the state's record number of inmates put to death in a single year.

Victor Tony Jones, 64, is scheduled to be killed Sept. 30 at Florida State Prison near Starke under a death warrant signed Friday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which would mark the state's 13th execution scheduled for this year.

The state's 11th execution was carried out Thursday when Curtis Windom, 59, died by lethal injection, and David Pittman, 63, is scheduled for execution Sept. 17.

The Sunshine State has executed more people this year than any other state, with Texas and South Carolina tied for the second-most with four each. Before this year, Florida's previous record for executions in a year since the death penalty was restored in 1976 was eight in 2014.

Across the U.S., 30 people have been executed so far in 2025, surpassing the 25 executions carried out last year. The last time there were more executions in a year for the entire country was 2014, when 35 people were put to death.

Jones was convicted in 1993 on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. He was also found guilty of two counts of armed robbery.

He was a new employee at a Miami-Dade business owned by Matilda and Jacob Nestor in December 1990 when he stabbed the woman in the neck and the man in the chest.

Before he died from his wounds, Mr. Nestor was able to make it to an office, pull a .22-caliber pistol from a holster and fire five times, hitting Jones once in the forehead, according to investigators.

Jones was found wounded with the Nestors' money and personal belongings in his pockets.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear an appeal as Jones' lawyers seek to block his execution. His legal team is also expected to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.