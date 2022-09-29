Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida senior living facility evacuated due to rising Ian floodwaters

Orange County Fire Rescue helped transport Orlando nursing home residents to safer areas during Tropical Storm Ian

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Orange County Fire Rescue evacuated seniors at the Avante nursing home in Orlando, Florida, due to rising floodwaters Thursday. (@OCFireRescue)

The Avante nursing home in Orlando, Florida, was forced to evacuate its residents Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Orange County Fire Rescue helped transport the seniors out of the facility due to the danger of rising floodwaters.

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"@OCFireRescueAvante at Orlando currently being evacuated during to rising flood waters," Fire and Rescue authorities said.

IAN EXPECTED TO BECOME HURRICANE AGAIN AS TROPICAL STORM PUMMELS FLORIDA

Orange County Fire Rescue evacuated seniors from the Avante nursing home in Orlando, Fla., due to rising floodwaters Thursday. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned by Hurricane Ian at the Kings Point 55-plus community in Delray Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Images from areas hit by Hurricane Ian show how quickly the historic storm swamped Florida communities.

Ian, now a tropical storm, submerged a hotel pool in Sanibel Island, Florida, in under an hour, as seen in video taken by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery.

Additionally, footage taken by Loni Architects showed the rapidly deteriorating conditions in Fort Meyers, which took a brutal blow from the storm.

FOX WEATHER: WHERE IS IAN HEADED NEXT? DANGEROUS STORM'S IMPACTS WILL BE WIDESPREAD

The National Hurricane Center said the entire coast of South Carolina was now under a hurricane warning.

Tropical Storm Ian was located about 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and around 40 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, as of 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. 

Its maximum sustained winds had increased and were reported at 70 miles per hour.

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph and a turn toward the north is expected late Thursday.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com