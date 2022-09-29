Florida senior living facility evacuated due to rising Ian floodwaters

The Avante nursing home in Orlando, Florida, was forced to evacuate its residents Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Orange County Fire Rescue helped transport the seniors out of the facility due to the danger of rising floodwaters.

"@OCFireRescueAvante at Orlando currently being evacuated during to rising flood waters," Fire and Rescue authorities said.

Images from areas hit by Hurricane Ian show how quickly the historic storm swamped Florida communities.

Ian, now a tropical storm, submerged a hotel pool in Sanibel Island, Florida, in under an hour, as seen in video taken by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery.

Additionally, footage taken by Loni Architects showed the rapidly deteriorating conditions in Fort Meyers, which took a brutal blow from the storm.

The National Hurricane Center said the entire coast of South Carolina was now under a hurricane warning.

Tropical Storm Ian was located about 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and around 40 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, as of 2 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Its maximum sustained winds had increased and were reported at 70 miles per hour.

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph and a turn toward the north is expected late Thursday.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.