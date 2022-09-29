Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding

Tropical Storm Ian will make another landfall over the Southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean breaks down the latest as Hurricane Ian moves north across Florida as a Category 1 storm on 'Fox & Friends First.'

Tropical Storm Ian is weakening over land, but will still bring very strong winds, up to 24 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding for the north-central Florida region and into Georgia and the Carolinas.  

Rain still to come over the next five days

Rain still to come over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)

The system will move out into the Atlantic and then make another landfall over the Southeast coast, with the potential for destructive storm surge, strong sustained winds and widespread flooding rainfall.  

Tropical Storm Ian watches and warnings up the East Coast

Tropical Storm Ian watches and warnings up the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Power outages will still be possible for a widespread area of the Southeast, and tropical tornadoes will also be a hazard.

Tropical Storm Ian storm surge watches and warnings

Tropical Storm Ian storm surge watches and warnings (Credit: Fox News)

A Fox model of Tropical Storm Ian on Friday morning 

A Fox model of Tropical Storm Ian on Friday morning  (Credit: Fox News)

Across the rest of the U.S, cooler temperatures will move into the East, and the Northwest will also see unsettled and cooler weather heading into the weekend. 

