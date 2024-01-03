Florida property line dispute turns violent when woman hits neighbor with hammer, authorities say

A Florida woman allegedly struck a neighbor with a hammer during a property line dispute last week, authorities said.

Kelly Figueroa of Spring Hill, just north of Tampa Bay, was hammering down stakes on her property Dec. 29 in preparation to install a fence just before the conflict, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX Orlando.

When deputies arrived, Figueroa, 58, said she had been involved in several incidents with her neighbor amid an ongoing property line dispute. She said she was placing the stakes in her backyard when her neighbor approached and pushed her.

The neighbor's son told authorities that it was Figueroa who pushed the neighbor before striking her with the hammer she was using to place the lawn stakes with, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor had some swelling and brushing on the left wrist, authorities said.

The argument began when Figueroa was accused of placing stakes on the neighbor's property.

She said the neighbor's injuries "would have occurred while she worked in her own yard and her allegations were false," the affidavit said.

Figueroa is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.