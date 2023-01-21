Florida police say woman shot terminally ill husband at hospital

Police in Florida say that a woman shot her terminally ill husband while he was at a hospital on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Florida, according to police, who said officers saw that the woman shot her husband and stayed in the room, according to FOX 35.

"Officers have evacuated staff and patients around the room, and at this time the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients," the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Beside the husband, police say that no others have been injured.

According to officials, police are negotiating with the woman in order for her to surrender.