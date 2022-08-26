Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police say man allegedly tried to 'purchase' young girl from parents for $100,000 at grocery store

The Florida man also allegedly attempted to buy a parent's 8-year-old daughter from a Walmart in 2018 for $200,000

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida police say that a man allegedly tried to "purchase" a young girl from her parents at a grocery store for $100,000.

The original incident happened on Aug. 16 at the Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store when Hellmuth Kolb allegedly attempted to purchase the child away from per parents, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police opened an investigation into the incident after the parents notified them about the incident.

Kolb was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to police.

FLORIDA 3-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING HIMSELF WITH GUN: POLICE

The original incident happened on Aug. 16 when Hellmuth Kolb allegedly attempted to purchase the female child for $100,000.00 at Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store and was "insistent" on making the exchange, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The original incident happened on Aug. 16 when Hellmuth Kolb allegedly attempted to purchase the female child for $100,000.00 at Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store and was "insistent" on making the exchange, according to the Port Orange Police Department. (Port Orange Police Department)

Police also aid that Klob, who is a registered sex offender, is on probation for "similar issues," and is not allowed to have any contact with minor children.

"Mr. Kolb should have simply stuck to just grocery shopping. Thanks to our SIU, Mr. Kolb did receive a complimentary ride in one of our air-conditioned Police cars, and a free stay at Hotel 92 [Volusia County Branch Jail]," police said in the Facebook post.

The man allegedly went up to a woman in 2018 at a Walmart store and offered $200,000 to buy her eight-year-old daughter, according to FOX 35.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.