Florida 3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun: Police

Florida police say that a 3-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a loaded gun that was found in an unlocked gun case.

The Gainesville Police Department in Florida said that the incident happened on Wednesday when officers arrived to the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community at 5:57 p.m and discovered that the boy had shot himself, according to FOX 35.

Police said that an initial investigation discovered that the boy got the firearm from an unlocked case, and was "playing" with the gun when it went off.

"Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case/tool box in the home. The victim was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Two other minors saw the incident happen, according to police. The 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.