Florida police arrest 2 suspects in murders of 3 teens, hunt for third suspect

Florida authorities have made two arrests in connection with the killings of three teenagers in rural Marion County around March 30 but have been unable to locate a third suspect.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested two juveniles, one of whom is just 12 years old and the other 17, according to FOX 35 Orlando, in connection with the triple homicide. A third 16-year-old suspect is at large.

"There are individuals out there viewing…who want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun," MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods said during a press conference. "These individuals committed the crime."

The three suspects "fled the scene but left a lot of evidence in their wake," Woods said.

FLORIDA TRIPLE HOMICIDE VICTIMS LIKELY KNEW GANG-LINKED SUSPECTS, SHERIFF SAYS

The suspects are part of a larger group who have been involved in burglaries and robberies, according to the sheriff.

"We have nothing to say that it was any rivalry or anything to such that cause. However, each and every one of them was associated in some shape or form was associated in some way with a gang. … There is no honor among thieves, and at some point, these individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them," Woods said.

The sheriff added that he had to "stare into the eyes" of the suspects' mothers, who were "willing to give their sons everything," on Thursday evening before their arrests.

THIRD FLORIDA TEEN DIES IN SUSPECTED GANG-LINKED TRIPLE HOMICIDE

"The fact is: society fails them. We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions," he said.

The three deceased teenage friends — a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females identified as Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles — were shot and left for dead in the rural county north of Orlando sometime between March 30 and April 1.

The triple homicide has left Marion County residents on edge, especially after officials announced the unrelated murder of an adult male last week.

The mystery began March 30, when MCSO deputies responded to the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Avenue Road, where they located Silvernail, 16, with a gunshot wound.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

Authorities transported the teenager to a hospital in critical condition, and she lost brain function until she was pronounced dead.

A day after finding Silvernail, MCSO deputies responded to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court and located a deceased 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The next morning, on April 1, the MCSO Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Unit and Underwater Recovery Team responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace and found Layla’s vehicle partially submerged in a body of water.

The suspects were in Silvernail's vehicle with the victims prior to their deaths, according to the sheriff.

"She was there of her own free will," Woods said of Silvernail.

GABBY PETITO'S PARENTS ASK BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S PARENTS ABOUT MAJOR WITHDRAWALS IN NEW COURT FILINGS

After obtaining a search warrant and searching her vehicle, authorities found 16-year-old Quarles dead from a gunshot wound in Silvernail's car. The suspects confessed to shooting Quarles in the vehicle. They obtained guns from car thefts, Woods explained.

Woods previously told Fox News Digital that he believed the suspects were part of a "wannabe" or "neighborhood" gang, and the victims likely knew them for a short time.

Authorities plan to charge all three suspects as adults, Woods said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods said his office is seeking any information regarding Silvernail's vehicle, a white Chevy sedan, from anyone who may have seen it on or around March 30.

The MCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference No. 23-22.