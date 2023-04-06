Third Florida teen dies in suspected gang-linked triple homicide

A third teenage victim has died after being shot in rural Marion County, Florida, last week, according to those who knew her.

Layla Silvernail 16, was one of three teenage friends shot and left for dead in the county north of Orlando between March 30 and April 1. Authorities transported her to a hospital in critical condition, and she has since died, according to a GoFundMe created by her softball league.

"Southeastern Fastpitch and the Marion County softball players are grieving the loss of Layla Silvernail, who was taken from us too soon. Layla was a caring young lady, an amazing athlete, and a cherished teammate to so many young girls," Southeastern Fastpitch CEO Russell Pierce said in a Thursday morning statement.

Silvernail was "known for uplifting new and younger teammates and encouraging them to play hard and believe in themselves," Pierce said, adding that the 16-year-old was "truly a gifted softball player."

She was one of three teenage friends apparently shot and left for dead in Marion County, a rural area north of Orlando, between March 30 and April 1, according to Sheriff Billy Woods.

Woods told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday morning that he has multiple leads and "a few" suspects in mind who are tied to the three teen shooting deaths .

He said a "wannabe gang" might be responsible.

"[T]hey're not the typical gangs that you see. It's more of a neighborhood gang," he said.

Deputies initially found Silvernail suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Avenue Road.

A day after finding Silvernail, MCSO deputies responded to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court and located a deceased 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The next morning, on April 1, the MCSO Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Unit and Underwater Recovery Team responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace "in reference to information that Layla’s vehicle was partially submerged at the edge of a nearby body of water."

After obtaining a search warrant and searching her vehicle, authorities found another 16-year-old female, Camille Quarles, dead from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe for Quarles shared a message from her younger sister that reads: "Camille was a very beautiful person. She was really good at softball, she liked volleyball and basketball. She liked puzzles. She was really good at braiding my hair. She might’ve had ups and downs in life but she was still a good person. Camille liked to draw people and flowers. She loved clothes and shoes. I will forever miss my sister."

MCSO previously told Fox News Digital that they believe all three homicides are related. They have not released the name of the male victim.

Woods has also quashed rumors of a potential serial-killer suspect.

"There is no evidence – no information – that would even suggest that it is a serial killer," he told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday. "These individuals were together. Everything points as to it was all the same event. Just they happened to be located in different locations."

"I'm counting on the arrest, and that's what I'm looking for," Woods continued. "Justice will be brought for the victims and for the families.… I wish I could give a whole lot more information… but I remind everybody the integrity of the case for us is vitally important so that when we do present it in a court, and it does go before a jury, we have everything that we need to seal the case up."

The MCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference No. 23-22.