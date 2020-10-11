Body of missing Florida mom Tracey Rieker believed found in submerged car, investigators say

The body of Tracey Rieker, a mother who went missing in Florida last month, was believed to be found on Saturday after police divers located a submerged car in a pond, investigators said.

The deceased female believed to be Rieker was found inside a green Nissan Xterra in a large pond in the Toscana Isles subdivision in Venice, the Venice Police Department said. Police are working to recover the vehicle from the pond.

FLORIDA MOM VANISHES WITHOUT A TRACE, WAS LAST SEEN WITHDRAWING $20 FROM ATM

Rieker, a 44-year-old mother of four, went missing from her Venice home on Sept. 30. She was last known to be driving a green Nissan Xterra.

Her husband, Christian, told FOX13 Tampa last week that Rieker left their home that morning while he was still sleeping. He said she left without her phone and wallet.

"She was having trouble sleeping and wasn't eating a whole lot. [She was] really focused on her religious outreach, and so when we woke up the car was gone and she was gone, her car and her purse were still at home,” he told the station, adding that the family then called authorities.

A family representative told the station that Rieker had been fasting for religious purposes.

Police said the case is being investigated as a traffic crash that involved the death of an involved party.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.