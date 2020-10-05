Florida mom vanishes without a trace, was last seen withdrawing $20 from ATM

Authorities in Florida are asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen withdrawing money from an ATM before vanishing more than a week ago.

The last trace of Stephanie Hollingsworth was when she made a $20 withdrawal on the afternoon of Sept. 25 from Bank of America, her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, posted to his wife's Facebook page. She made the withdrawal after leaving the couple's home in the Orlando suburb of Belle Isle, People magazine reported.

"That is the only trace or transaction that has occurred since she has been gone," Scott Hollingsworth posted.

Hollingsworth, a mother of three sons -- ages 21, 17, and 15 -- got into a silver Chevy Tahoe to run the errand. The vehicle has not been located.

Messages to Scott Hollingsworth and the Belle Isla Police Department were not immediately returned. He told the magazine the disappearance is uncharacteristic of his wife.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, works as a yoga instructor and would never leave without saying where she was going, he said.

"This isn't like her at all," he said. "She's not the type of person to go away for even a few hours without letting someone know where she was, and now this is the 10th day. She loves her boys and would never voluntarily be away for this long."

On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to a makeshift command post to map out possible locations where Hollingsworth could be.

In a statement to People, the police department said it has "received no meaningful leads and continue to use every resource available." They are operating under the assumpting that Hollingsworth could be in danger.

"We are leaving no stone unturned," police Sgt. Jeremy Millis said. "We are working with every municipality in Central Florida to help find her."

Anyone with information on Stephanie Hollingsworth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office dispatch number at 407-836-4357.