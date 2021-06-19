Florida man allegedly pulls a gun on Starbucks employee over botched order, but not on just any employee

He just wanted some cream cheese for the bagel.

But when a Florida man allegedly pulled a gun at a Starbucks drive-thru, irate over a botched order, he unwittingly brandished the firearm at the local police chief’s daughter, who was working the counter, according to Miami Gardens authorities.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told local media that her 23-year-old daughter was berated with verbal and physical threats before she handed the driver his cream cheese and he drove off.

"She felt in fear of her life," Noel-Pratt said. "It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel."

Separately, she told Local 10 News the incident hit close to home occurring just hours before she delivered remarks at a previously scheduled rally against gun violence.

"Forget about the badge, forget about the title, that’s my child," she told the Miami-based station. "And I thought about, am I going to see her again? Is she OK? Of course, she was upset, she was crying, and so I had to go into mom mode."

Police arrested Omar Wright, 38, on Thursday in connection with the incident on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a 10,000 bond.

He allegedly returned to the drive-thru and screamed at the chief’s daughter, claiming his cream cheese was missing. When she asked whether he’d paid for it, police say he pulled out the gun.

During his first court appearance Friday, he said he did not believe the robbery charge was warranted – although it remains unclear whether or not he had paid for it.

Noel-Pratt’s daughter told investigators that while Wright did not point the gun at her, she still feared for her life.

He claimed that he grabbed it because it was falling out of his pocket and denied threatening the clerk, according to the police report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.