Arizona bike race: 10 injured after pickup truck slams group of bicyclists; suspect shot, police say

More than a half dozen people were critically hurt in Arizona Saturday morning after police say a man slammed a full-sized pickup truck into a pack of cyclists taking part in a charity race to raise money for a local Christian school.

At least nine riders were injured after a driver slammed into them in Show Low, Ariz., before police shot him, according to authorities. The suspect was also in critical condition.

Police said a black Ford Super Duty truck struck multiple riders in the 58-mile Bike the Bluff State Championship Road Race event around 7:25 a.m. local time.



The suspect, a 35-year-old White male, tried to evade responding officers, who shot him a little over a mile away. He was also in critical condition.

"Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families," the Show Low Police Department said in a statement.

One victim had to be airlifted to the hospital. Four were in critical condition. Two were in critical but stable condition, and two to three additional victims walked into the hospital themselves and were in stable condition, police said.

The Show Low Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area of Highway 60 near Horne Auto Collision Center as they investigated the crash.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety were assisting in the investigation.

This was the first Bike the Bluff event since the coronavirus pandemic after last year’s race was canceled over health concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.