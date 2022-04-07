Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Florida man, sister-in-law fight off attempted robbers on street: 'WWE stuff'

The couple remain in jail after being charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teen and his sister-in-law thwarted an attempted robbery after they began to fight back. 

The brawl broke out after the couple "begin to physically attack" the teen, according to police reports. The victim's sister-in-law hurried to the 18-year-old's rescue and began to fend off the attackers as they reportedly attempted to steal his black iPhone.

The victims were hit both physically and verbally with ethnic slurs during the brawl. 

"You [expletive], you [expletive], go back to Puerto Rico, you don’t belong here, you immigrant," said the suspect.  "You [expletive], dumb, [expletive], Puerto Rican [expletive]," he continued.

"We’re American, [expletive]," replied the victim.

"You ain’t American," said the suspect.

Ryan Kennedy and Jesse Jones were arrested and sent to Miami-Dade County jail after attacking a Florida man and his sister-in-law.  Both Kennedy and Jones have been charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery.

Ryan Kennedy and Jesse Jones were arrested and sent to Miami-Dade County jail after attacking a Florida man and his sister-in-law.  Both Kennedy and Jones have been charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery. (Miami Dade County jail)

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL DECLARES STATE ‘SAFE’ AFTER MIAMI BEACH CURFEW, BUT CONCERNS LINGER

A witness at the scene captured the "pretty interesting" brawl on video. 

"That was like some WWE stuff right there/Bruce Lee you know?" the witness told WSVN as he watched the 18-year-old kick his attacker’s face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects, Ryan Kennedy and Jesse Jones were arrested and sent to Miami-Dade County jail. Both Kennedy and Jones have been charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery.

The two remain in jail following the arrest.

Your Money