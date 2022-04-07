Florida man, sister-in-law fight off attempted robbers on street: 'WWE stuff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teen and his sister-in-law thwarted an attempted robbery after they began to fight back.

The brawl broke out after the couple "begin to physically attack" the teen, according to police reports. The victim's sister-in-law hurried to the 18-year-old's rescue and began to fend off the attackers as they reportedly attempted to steal his black iPhone.

The victims were hit both physically and verbally with ethnic slurs during the brawl.

"You [expletive], you [expletive], go back to Puerto Rico, you don’t belong here, you immigrant," said the suspect. "You [expletive], dumb, [expletive], Puerto Rican [expletive]," he continued.

"We’re American, [expletive]," replied the victim.

"You ain’t American," said the suspect.

A witness at the scene captured the "pretty interesting" brawl on video.

"That was like some WWE stuff right there/Bruce Lee you know?" the witness told WSVN as he watched the 18-year-old kick his attacker’s face.

The suspects, Ryan Kennedy and Jesse Jones were arrested and sent to Miami-Dade County jail. Both Kennedy and Jones have been charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery.

The two remain in jail following the arrest.