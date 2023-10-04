Florida hit-and-run suspect floors it as victim clings to hood for 2 miles with cops in hot pursuit: police

A Florida woman was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run and then driving for two miles as the victim was clinging to the hood of her vehicle, authorities said.

Cheryl Henderson, 76, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

"This could have become a deadly incident," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries, but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again."

The incident began around 2 p.m. on Saturday when a hit-and-run crash occurred near the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.

Henderson, the driver, allegedly tried to run over the hit-and-run victim while fleeing the scene, the report said. The victim tried using their vehicle to block Henderson from leaving.

Unable to avoid the vehicle, the victim got on top of the hood and held on as Henderson reached speeds of up to 50 mph, authorities said.

Henderson was eventually forced off the road and arrested by sheriff's deputies. Henderson told authorities she tried to stop but was unable to do so.

"She had multiple times to stop while I was behind her and I was calling it in," witness Nealon Joseph, who followed Henderson, told Fox Orlando. "She just refused to, until I was able to get in front of her."

Henderson was taken to the local jail and released on a $20,000 bond.