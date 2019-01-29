Florida thief threatens woman with knife, climbs through window into her car, makes off with $1: cops

A Florida thief after the almighty dollar found he wound up with exactly that -- $1.

Jerome Marciniak, 59, was arrested last week after cops said he was the man seen on surveillance video crawling through a driver’s car window and running with a bounty of $1.

The man identified by authorities as Marciniak was seen on video walking around a 2010 Honda Insight at a Regions Bank drive-through ATM in Tampa around 8 a.m. on Jan. 23. At one point, he approaches the driver’s side of the vehicle, shows a four-inch knife to the female driver inside the vehicle and demands money.

When she refuses, cops say Marciniak then climbs into the vehicle through the open driver’s side window – crawling over the diver – and sits in the passenger seat, FOX13 reported.

FLORIDA MAN KILLED FAMILY AFTER BEING KICKED OUT FOR STEALING $200G FOR OBSESSION WITH PORN SITE MODEL: COPS

Hillsborough County deputies said Marciniak removed the car keys from the ignition and continued waving the knife at the female driver.

The woman was somehow able to get her car keys back and, after a short struggle for the knife, Marciniak grabbed a $1 bill from the floorboard and ran out the passenger side.

Deputies said the victim had cuts to her right hand and fingers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marciniak was arrested about 10 miles away from the bank and is accused of several charges including aggravated battery and armed burglary. He remains in jail on $85,000 bail.