Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man arrested after intentionally setting fire to his home with four children inside: police

Police in Plant City, Florida, said the suspect also had Molotov cocktails inside the home

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Jimmy Reacts To The NAACP's Travel Advisory For Florida On 'Varney & Co.' Video

Jimmy Reacts To The NAACP's Travel Advisory For Florida On 'Varney & Co.'

Jimmy Failla joins "Varney & Co." to give his take on the NAACP issuing a formal travel advisory for Florida in response to policies implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis. 

Police in Plant City, Florida, arrested a man after he allegedly set fire to his home intentionally, while four children were inside, according to police.

The Plant City Police Department and Plant City Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on Michener Place.

Once fire crews extinguished the fire, they said it had been set intentionally within the garage of the home.

Wade Oliver, 31, and Ashleigh R. Cookson, 29, both live in the home along with four children ranging from 5 months old to 9 years old.

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY CHARGED WITH FAILING TO ACT DURING PARKLAND SHOOTING IS EAGER FOR TRIAL

Wade Oliver and Ashleigh Cookson mugshots

Wade Oliver and Ashleigh Cookson were arrested after police in Plant City, Florida, said a fire was intentionally set in a home's garage while children were inside. (Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

All six individuals were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation before being released.

An investigation conducted by Plant City police and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives learned Oliver intentionally set the fire inside the garage. Detectives also found Molotov cocktails inside the home.

As a result, Oliver was charged with two counts of firebombing, arson of a dwelling, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine.

FLORIDA MAN'S ARM AMPUTATED AFTER 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR ATTACKS OUTSIDE BAR NEAR POND

File photo of police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. A Florida couple was charged with child neglect after police said their home was intentionally set on fire while four children were at home. (iStock)

Cookson was also charged in the incident with one count of child neglect.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Oliver is currently being held on $23,000 bond.

All four children were released into the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Division.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.