Florida man arrested after intentionally setting fire to his home with four children inside: police

Police in Plant City, Florida, arrested a man after he allegedly set fire to his home intentionally, while four children were inside, according to police.

The Plant City Police Department and Plant City Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on Michener Place.

Once fire crews extinguished the fire, they said it had been set intentionally within the garage of the home.

Wade Oliver, 31, and Ashleigh R. Cookson, 29, both live in the home along with four children ranging from 5 months old to 9 years old.

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY CHARGED WITH FAILING TO ACT DURING PARKLAND SHOOTING IS EAGER FOR TRIAL

All six individuals were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation before being released.

An investigation conducted by Plant City police and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives learned Oliver intentionally set the fire inside the garage. Detectives also found Molotov cocktails inside the home.

As a result, Oliver was charged with two counts of firebombing, arson of a dwelling, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine.

FLORIDA MAN'S ARM AMPUTATED AFTER 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR ATTACKS OUTSIDE BAR NEAR POND

Cookson was also charged in the incident with one count of child neglect.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Oliver is currently being held on $23,000 bond.

All four children were released into the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Division.