Sheriff's deputy charged with failing to act during Parkland Shooting is eager for trial

Former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson told the press Monday that he is eager to go to trial for the charge of failing to confront the Parkland school shooter.

Peterson said he would be vindicated by the evidence presented at the trial, claiming he did everything possible to help during the mass shooting.

"I want the truth to come out and if it is going to be through a trial, so be it. I’m eager," said Peterson.

He continued, "Not only the people in Florida, the country, most importantly the families, they need to know the truth about what happened, because unfortunately it has never been told."

Peterson is facing seven child neglect charges and three charges of culpable negligence.

Prosecutors accuse Peterson of knowingly failing to enter the school to engage shooter Nikolas Cruz as he killed six people on the third floor of the school after the deputy arrived.

Peterson's defense rejects this characterization, claiming Peterson wasn't sure of where the shots were coming from. The defense posits that other witnesses will confirm there was widespread confusion on the location of the gunman after Peterson arrived.

Peterson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, was the resource deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 when 17 people were killed by gunfire.

As one of the largest mass shootings in modern U.S. history unfolded, Peterson never entered the building where Cruz was opening fire and instead took up a position outside the building that was under attack.

Peterson, 55, was widely criticized for his actions and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel opened an internal investigation. The deputy resigned and retired on Feb. 23, "rather than face possible termination."

The former deputy stood by his actions after the shooting. His lawyer said in a statement at the time that "the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."

