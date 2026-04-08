Florida man arrested after allegedly burning his own home, killing man who tried to stop second blaze

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A Florida man has been captured after burning down his own home, returning hours later to ignite another blaze and fatally stabbing a man who tried to stop him, authorities said.

William Michael Larsen, 37, was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long manhunt in the Floral City area, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

"It was an all-hands-on-deck approach," Sheriff David Vincent said.

Deputies first responded to a call about a house fire on along a quiet Floral City street just after midnight Tuesday. The homeowner, identified as Larsen, was not on the scene when deputies arrived but was later found and questioned about the blaze, authorities said.

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Hours later at 6:13 a.m., deputies received a second call reporting that Larsen had returned to the same street and ignited a nearby shed, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses reported that another man at the home tried to put out the fire, but Larsen stabbed the man and fled in a white GMC pickup truck.

Investigators said Larsen’s mother owned the home that was initially set on fire, along with the neighboring property where the shed was ignited, FOX13 Tampa reported.

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The stabbing victim died at the scene, according to authorities. His identity has not been made public, though family members told the station that he was the long-term boyfriend of Larsen’s mother.

As investigators searched for Larsen, the sheriff’s office said they found his pickup truck abandoned in a wooded area in Inverness, about a 10-minute drive north of Floral City.

Shortly after the discovery, the sheriff’s office received reports that a man matching Larsen’s description was seen walking in the same neighborhood where the fires and stabbing happened.

Deputies responded and took Larsen into custody without issue.

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Larsen is facing multiple felony charges, including arson and first-degree premeditated murder. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.