Illegal immigrant in Florida charged with arson, felony criminal mischief, sheriff says

Police arrested an illegal immigrant in Florida on charges of arson and felony criminal mischief, Florida police announced Sunday.

Authorities say Marcelino Gillen-Hernandez attempted to start two fires on a property in Wahneta, Florida. Authorities first received reports from the property's owner, who said she was able to extinguish the latest blaze with a garden hose after she saw it glowing under a mobile home on the property.

She told police that Hernandez admitted to her that he had started both fires, one earlier in January and another this weekend. Hernandez said he had been told to do so by people "at a residence he used to live at," the owner told authorities.

Authorities say Hernandez made the same confession when being interviewed by police.

After Hernandez was taken into custody, he told deputies that he had also previously broken some windows at the Placita Mexico store in Wahneta, police said.

"Hernandez stated that on the first occasion he attempted to break a window using a rock but was unsuccessful. He advised that on a subsequent occasion he returned and successfully broke a door window. On another occasion, he stated he struck a door with a hammer in combination with a rock," police wrote.

Hernandez is being charged with three counts of unoccupied burglary, two counts of criminal mischief with property damage less than $1,000 dollars, and one count of criminal mischief with property damage $1,000 or more. He is also facing two counts of arson.

Each of the charges has been enhanced by one degree due to the suspect being in the country illegally, police noted.

"This suspect—who is in the country illegally—committed very serious felonies while taking advantage of someone who allowed him to live in a trailer on her property. He caused over $1600 worth of damage to a local business as well," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

"We also learned he threatened to kill a 74-year-old man with a knife in 2024 and was arrested for aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old. He should have been deported back then and perhaps he wouldn't have been here to terrorize and victimize others," Judd added.