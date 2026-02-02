Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Illegal immigrant in Florida charged with arson, felony criminal mischief, sheriff says

Marcelino Gillen-Hernandez confessed to starting two fires and damaging local business, police say

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Homan says DHS has rescued more than 145,000 migrant children Video

Homan says DHS has rescued more than 145,000 migrant children

HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss DHS efforts to rescue more than 145,000 missing migrant children who were lost under the Biden administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested an illegal immigrant in Florida on charges of arson and felony criminal mischief, Florida police announced Sunday.

Authorities say Marcelino Gillen-Hernandez attempted to start two fires on a property in Wahneta, Florida. Authorities first received reports from the property's owner, who said she was able to extinguish the latest blaze with a garden hose after she saw it glowing under a mobile home on the property.

She told police that Hernandez admitted to her that he had started both fires, one earlier in January and another this weekend. Hernandez said he had been told to do so by people "at a residence he used to live at," the owner told authorities.

Authorities say Hernandez made the same confession when being interviewed by police.

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES FLORIDA ARRESTED 10,400 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN 'OPERATION TIDAL WAVE'

Split photo of damage to a building and a mugshot.

Florida police arrested a migrant in Polk County on arson and other charges Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

After Hernandez was taken into custody, he told deputies that he had also previously broken some windows at the Placita Mexico store in Wahneta, police said.

"Hernandez stated that on the first occasion he attempted to break a window using a rock but was unsuccessful. He advised that on a subsequent occasion he returned and successfully broke a door window. On another occasion, he stated he struck a door with a hammer in combination with a rock," police wrote.

Hernandez is being charged with three counts of unoccupied burglary, two counts of criminal mischief with property damage less than $1,000 dollars, and one count of criminal mischief with property damage $1,000 or more. He is also facing two counts of arson.

DHS TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER ARRESTING OVER 10K ILLEGAL ALIENS IN DEEP BLUE CITY DESPITE VIOLENT RIOTS

A mobile home in Florida

Police arrested an illegal immigrant on arson charges in Florida on Sunday Feb 1., 2026. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Each of the charges has been enhanced by one degree due to the suspect being in the country illegally, police noted.

HOUSTON ICE OPERATION NETS OVER 3,500 CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS IN SIX WEEKS DURING SHUTDOWN

"This suspect—who is in the country illegally—committed very serious felonies while taking advantage of someone who allowed him to live in a trailer on her property. He caused over $1600 worth of damage to a local business as well," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

More than 650 illegal immigrants arrested in MAJOR crackdown operation Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We also learned he threatened to kill a 74-year-old man with a knife in 2024 and was arrested for aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old. He should have been deported back then and perhaps he wouldn't have been here to terrorize and victimize others," Judd added.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue