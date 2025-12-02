Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Florida officer shot in face during service call tied to mental health dispute; suspect killed

A Port St. Lucie police sergeant was shot in the face while responding to a service call tied to a mental health dispute, prompting a rapid police response and leaving the suspect dead after an exchange of gunfire.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Authorities on scene after officer wounded during service call in Florida Video

Authorities on scene after officer wounded during service call in Florida

Officers flooded a Port St. Lucie neighborhood after a police sergeant was shot in the face while responding to a service call tied to a mental health dispute, authorities said. (WPTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Port St. Lucie police officer was shot in the face while responding to a service call Monday evening, authorities said.

Six officers arrived at the home that was the source of the call at the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive around 6 p.m.

Within a minute of their arrival, the officers were met by an adult male holding an assault rifle outside the home. The suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers and was shot dead, Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said.

Niemczyk identified the injured officer as Sgt. Erik LeVasseur, a 27-year veteran of the department. None of the other officers who responded to the home were injured, Niemczyk said.

KANSAS POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALL

officers on scene after an officer-involved shooting in Port St. Lucie.

An officer paces the crime scene in the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive in Port St. Lucie.  (WPTV)

Though details are still preliminary, Niemczyk said that the incident stemmed from a neighbor dispute involving a mental health call.

port st lucie police cruiser

A Port St. Lucie, Fla., police cruiser.  (X/@PSLPolice)

"It’s the notification that you just dread every day, but it’s always in the back of your mind, as a police chief, as a leader in law enforcement. It’s something that you’re always very aware of, afraid of, concerned for, and then it happens," Niemczyk said.

officers on scene after a deadly shooting

Officers on scene in the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (WPTV)

Sgt. LeVasseur was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and remains in surgery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re very optimistic for his prognosis. And at this time, we’re just asking for prayers," Niemczyk said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
Close modal

Continue