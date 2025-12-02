Florida officer shot in face during service call tied to mental health dispute; suspect killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Port St. Lucie police officer was shot in the face while responding to a service call Monday evening, authorities said.

Six officers arrived at the home that was the source of the call at the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive around 6 p.m.

Within a minute of their arrival, the officers were met by an adult male holding an assault rifle outside the home. The suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers and was shot dead, Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said.

Niemczyk identified the injured officer as Sgt. Erik LeVasseur, a 27-year veteran of the department. None of the other officers who responded to the home were injured, Niemczyk said.

Though details are still preliminary, Niemczyk said that the incident stemmed from a neighbor dispute involving a mental health call.

"It’s the notification that you just dread every day, but it’s always in the back of your mind, as a police chief, as a leader in law enforcement. It’s something that you’re always very aware of, afraid of, concerned for, and then it happens," Niemczyk said.

Sgt. LeVasseur was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and remains in surgery.

"We’re very optimistic for his prognosis. And at this time, we’re just asking for prayers," Niemczyk said.

An investigation is ongoing.