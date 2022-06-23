Expand / Collapse search
Florida man admits to killing wife, playing her favorite music and holding her hand as she died: police

Xichen Yang allegedly told investigators he was upset with his wife after she burned his passport

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man in the brutal murder of his wife in their apartment. 

Xichen Yang is charged with first-degree premediated murder and destroying the evidence in the death of his wife, Nhu Quynh Pham. 

A booking photo for 21-year-old Xichen Yang. 

Officers responded to the couple’s Altamonte Springs apartment Wednesday where they found Pham in the bathtub with fatal stab wounds on her neck, according to a police report obtained by Orlando’s FOX 35

Investigators were tipped off after Yang, who had not been showing up for work, allegedly told his employer he was upset his wife had burned his passport and he had committed an "unspeakable" act. 

Yang allegedly told investigators he had put his wife in the tub, "played her favorite music" and "held her hand" for some 10 minutes until she died, the police report said. 

Asked why he didn’t stop himself, Yang allegedly told them that was not "how he was raised" and that he is the type of person who "goes all the way," according to the report. 

Yang’s made his first court appearance on Thursday after his release from the hospital. He is being held at the Seminole County jail.  

Yang was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in January 2022 incident involving his wife, ClickOrlando reported

