Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Idaho woman sentenced to 12-years for attempted murder

ID woman pleads guilty to attempted murder with plastic bag

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband's head while he slept.

Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for parole after serving at least four years of the sentence, The Times-News reported on Monday.

Rivero, of Burley, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge in March after prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges including strangulation and concealment or destruction of evidence.

IDAHO POLICE ARREST DOZENS ON SUSPICION OF CONSPIRACY TO RIOT AT GAY PRIDE EVENT

An Idaho woman was sentenced for up to 12 years after attempting to murder her husband.

An Idaho woman was sentenced for up to 12 years after attempting to murder her husband.

Prosecutors said Rivero put the plastic bag over her partially paralyzed husband's head while he slept in a reclining chair, and that she held him down as he struggled. The man survived, and later told police that he ripped a small hole in the bag and rolled out of his chair away from Rivero.

Rivero's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

IDAHO POLICE IDENTIFY OVER 30 MEN ARRESTED IN U-HAUL TRUCK LINKED TO PATRIOT FRONT OUTSIDE LGBTQ EVENT