Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, staging murder scene while their children slept: police

A Florida man was arrested in the murder of his girlfriend, who deputies say he allegedly shot and killed while their three children were in bed with her, then staged the crime as a home invasion.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the arrest of 32-year-old Saun Rainge Jr., who was charged in the January 2024 murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee Streeter.

Another man, 26-year-old Benjamin Garmon, was also previously arrested as an accomplice to the murder and is being held in the Seminole County Jail, according to arrest reports.

Officials said Streeter was shot multiple times while she slept in bed with her three children Jan. 23, 2024. Deputies said none of the children, ages 10, 2 and 1, were injured in the shooting.

"Thankfully, none of the children were physically harmed," the sheriff's office shared in a post on X.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at Streeter's apartment, where she lived with her three children and where Rainge would occasionally stay, FOX 35 reported.

When they arrived at the apartment, officials said they found Streeter and Rainge with gunshot wounds, FOX 35 reported.

Officials said Streeter was pronounced dead at the home, and Rainge was transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Rainge told investigators he stopped by the apartment to check on his family, but claimed a person walked in and shot them.

Streeter was shot 10 times, according to an arrest affidavit. Rainge allegedly left her lifeless body for hours while he enlisted Garmon's help to make his story stand.

Officials said the two arranged for Garmon to shoot Rainge in the arm to stage the murder as a home invasion before calling 911 for help.

"Rainge, the father of those children, enlisted Garmon to shoot and kill Porshe and claimed it was a home invasion," officials said. "Rainge’s story didn’t right true for our homicide detectives, who have worked tirelessly on this case for more than a year to secure justice for Porshe."

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 revealed the couple's "toxic" relationship, referencing reports of domestic abuse and infidelity. Testimony from friends, as well as photographic evidence, also confirmed reports of issues in the relationship.

Authorities told FOX 35 they believe Rainge shot Streeter because she would not give him full custody of the children and was hiding money from him.

