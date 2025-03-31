Hawaiian doctor’s wife describes moment she realized husband was allegedly trying to kill her

Newly released details in the case against a Hawaiian doctor accused of attempting to kill his wife reveal he allegedly pushed her toward the edge of a cliff before beating her with a rock during a birthday hiking trip last week.

Gerhardt Konig, a 46-year-old anesthesiologist, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly attacked his wife on Oahu’s Pali Lookout hiking trail.

Konig was indicted by a grand jury on Friday – the same day a judge granted Konig’s wife’s request asking the court to restrict Konig from having contact with her and their two children, ages 2 and 4, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday was subsequently canceled following the indictment.

Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

HAWAII DOCTOR CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER TRYING TO KILL WIFE ON POPULAR HIKING TRAIL, POLICE SAY

In December, Konig allegedly accused his wife of six years of having an affair, leading to Konig’s "extreme jealousy" and attempts to monitor her communications, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The pair reportedly began participating in couples counseling and individual therapy in an attempt to salvage their marriage.

Konig reportedly planned a getaway to Oahu to celebrate his wife’s birthday, and on March 23 the pair traveled to the island, leaving their young children at home on Maui with family and a nanny.

On the first full day of their trip, Konig suggested they hike the Pali Lookout Trail, according to court documents.

Konig’s wife described the trail as having "narrow ridge sections with steep drop-offs on both sides."

BAGPIPER DIES DOING POPULAR VACATION ATTRACTION DAYS BEFORE MISSING SON'S REMAINS FOUND IN BACKYARD TREEHOUSE

During the hike, she became uneasy and did not want to continue. Konig "hiked a little further and then came back to get me," she said.

The pair stopped to take pictures when Konig asked his wife for a selfie near the edge of a cliff, the petition said.

When Konig’s wife refused to step close to the edge, Konig reportedly became enraged, grabbed her by her upper arms and yelled "get back over there, I’m so f---ing sick of you," while attempting to push her toward the cliff’s edge.

"At first I thought he was joking, but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff," she said.

MICHIGAN GRANDPARENTS IMPRISONED IN MEXICO TIMESHARE DISPUTE AS DAUGHTER BEGS FOR THEIR RELEASE

Konig allegedly got on top of his wife as she pleaded for her life, beat her with a rock and attempted to inject her with two unknown syringes. She grabbed one of the syringes and bit Konig’s arm in an attempt to defend herself.

Two nearby hikers confronted Konig and helped his wife to safety as he ran off in another direction.

Konig was arrested near Pali Highway after an hourslong manhunt. She later learned Konig called his adult son, her stepson, and said he "just tried to kill [his wife] but she got away," and he wanted to kill himself by jumping off a cliff, according to court documents.

"I am fearful that if Gerhardt is released from custody, he will return to Maui and attempt to harm or kill me, as well as harm or kill our children or other family members," she said.

In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, an attorney representing the victim said she "is focusing on her recovery at home in Maui with the support of her family," adding that "she kindly asks that the media and the public respect their privacy during this time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawyers for both Konig and his wife did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the restraining order.

Konig obtained his medical license in September 2022, and it remained "valid and in good standing" as of Tuesday morning, according to Hawaii’s professional vocational licensing website.

According to a Maui Health representative, Konig has been suspended from his work as an independent contractor at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

"Dr. Konig is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center," the organization said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate."