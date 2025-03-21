California woman strangled to death while on overnight prison visit with quadruple murder convict husband

A 62-year-old grandmother was killed while having an overnight "conjugal visit" with her convicted murderer husband at a California prison, according to reports.

David Brinson, 54, was found guilty of killing four men in 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, court records show.

In November, Brinson had an unsupervised visit with wife Stephanie Dowells, 62, at Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California, FOX 40 reported.

Brinson claimed to prison officials she had passed out, but the Amador County Coroner said this week her death was a homicide and determined she had been strangled. No one has been charged in the killing, KCRA-TV reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

"How could they just let this happen? I just don't get it," Dowells’ son, Armand Torres, told KCRA-TV. "My mom was just left alone, and she called for help, I'm sure, and there's nothing she could do.

"Given the history that this guy has, we kind of wanted to know how is it even possible for them to be unsupervised?"

The CDCR told KCRA, "Family visits are a privilege, and incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria to be approved. Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered. These visits are designed to support positive family connections and successful rehabilitation."

The prison's operations manual says prisoners on a family visit must present themselves four times in 24 hours and unscheduled checks can be made at any time, but "every effort shall be made to ensure the privacy of the inmate and their visitor(s)," according to KCRA.