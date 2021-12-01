Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida killing: Suspect arrested in homicide of 14-year-old boy that police called 'a deliberate act'

Police called Rogers' homicide 'a deliberate act'

By Michael Ruiz , Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect has been arrested in the homicide of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old boy who left his Florida home for a bike ride on November 15 and never returned. 

Rogers' killing has been a mystery for the past two weeks after police recovered his body from the side of a road in Palm Beach Gardens on November 16. Investigators ruled the manner of death a "homicide," calling it "a deliberate act," but have not released a cause of death yet. 

"The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time," police said on November 20. "However, Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision."

14-year-old Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride and never returned

14-year-old Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride and never returned (Palm Beach Gardens Police Department)

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not released any information about the suspect. 

JANINA JEFFERSON MURDER: EX-CON EX-HUSBAND REMAINS ON THE RUN 5 YEARS LATER

Rogers left his home on his bike around 6:39 p.m. and his family filed a missing person report at 10:30 when he didn't return. 

His remains were found a day later on Central Boulevard, between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road near the I-95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.

"The fact that this happened in Palm Beach Gardens is astonishing to me," said family friend Mindy York. "Such a quiet, quaint town where we have zero crime."

Ryan Rogers' Nov. 15 death has been ruled "a deliberate act." But police have no suspects.

Ryan Rogers' Nov. 15 death has been ruled "a deliberate act." But police have no suspects. (Palm Beach Gardens Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers' family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. 

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning. 

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

Your Money