Florida issues Amber Alert for Taylen Mosley after 2-year-old's mom found dead in 'very violent' crime scene

Florida law enforcement are in a desperate search Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy whose mother was found dead yesterday in what police are describing as a "very violent" crime scene.

Taylen Mosley is the subject of a statewide Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon following the discovery of his mother’s body inside the apartment where they lived in St. Petersburg.

"Detectives followed up leads overnight but have not located the child," the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday, noting that "We have a fresh team now canvassing the apartment complex" and "The St. Pete Fire Rescue Department dive team is searching nearby retention ponds."

Pashun Jeffrey, Mosley’s 20-year-old mother, was "found murdered in her apartment," police say.

MISSING IN MEXICO: FBI OFFERS REWARD FOR KIDNAPPED CALIFORNIA WOMAN

Mosley’s father has been named a person of interest in the disappearance, but he does not have the 2-year-old, according to police.

On Thursday, St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway said Mosley was last seen Wednesday with his mother outside their Lincoln Shores apartment around 5:30 p.m., Fox13 Tampa Bay reports.

Hollaway reportedly said a neighbor has come forward to say they heard "a commotion" coming from the apartment that evening, but police were not summoned to the scene.

"Earlier today, the family did not hear from the deceased, so they asked the apartment manager to come do a check on them," the station quoted Holloway as saying.

That is when police found Jeffrey’s body around 2:30 p.m. in what Holloway described as a "very violent" crime scene, according to Fox13 Tampa Bay.

OHIO WOMAN FOUND AFTER VANISHING FROM NEW MEXICO RESORT VACATION

The Amber Alert issued for Mosley says he is "endangered" and was "last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, Florida."

It described him as being around 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mosley just celebrated his second birthday a few weeks ago on March 12.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is urging the public to come forward if they have any information on Mosley’s whereabouts.

"This is an active investigation, and we will release additional updates as they become available," it said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neighbors tell Fox13 Tampa Bay that the search has drawn a massive police presence to the apartment complex.

"Police officer after police officer," one neighbor told the station. "Then I saw two detectives come in. Then I saw two more detectives come in. Then, a lot of the maintenance workers were just zooming over here real quick."