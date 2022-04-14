Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida authorities investigating suspected human bones unearthed at construction site

Nassau County, Florida, authorities have called in an expert to analyze ‘very old’ human remains found at Fernandina Beach construction site

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities are investigating what appear to be human remains unearthed at a construction site this week. 

Construction workers at a site in the 500 block of Bonnieview Road in Fernandina Beach, located in Nassau County, about 40 miles northeast of Jacksonville, said they found what appeared to be human bones Tuesday. 

GABBY PETITO'S PARENTS MIGHT FACE LAUNDRIES IN TENTATIVE JURY TRIAL SCHEDULED FOR 2023

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of a gloved hand holding up the gruesome find, which appeared to be dirt-covered partial jawbone with several teeth still attached. 

Florida's Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said human bones found at Fernandina Beach construction site are believed to be very old. 

Florida's Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said human bones found at Fernandina Beach construction site are believed to be very old.  (Nassau County Sheriff’s Office )

The bones would be sent to the medical examiner to determine any identifying information, the sheriff’s office said. In an update on the skeletal remains shared Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said the bones found at the construction site are believed to be "very old." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have called in an anthropologist with Florida Gulf Coast University to study them," the tweet said. "Once these bones have been analyzed we will be able to provide an update." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Your Money