Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park

A family of five, including a pregnant mother and three children, was shot at early Wednesday morning while sleeping in a car at a park in Tampa, Florida, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of N Oregon Ave in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.

Police said the father, an adult male in his 30s, saw headlights that pulled in front of their car. The father heard gunshots and yelled for his wife, an adult female in her 20s, and for their children to get down, police said.

More than a dozen shots were fired at the family’s vehicle before the suspect sped off, heading southbound on N Oregon Ave, police said in a press release.

The wife was grazed by a bullet and transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care. Her injuries were non-life-threatening, police said. The children – a nine-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl – were all uninjured.

The family told police they had recently moved back to Tampa after living out of the state for several months. A relative in Tampa did not have an additional room to house them, and the family had been living in a rental car, police said.

Tampa Police officers bought the children McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches after the shooting, and the department worked with Choice Hotels to secure temporary housing for the family.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said later Wednesday that the evidence indicates the shooting was a random act and the family did not appear to be specifically targeted.

Police said the vehicle from which bullets were fired was a dark-colored 2-door sedan, possibly a 2006-2012 model. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.