California family kidnapping person of interest in 'critical condition'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

California police say the person of interest tied to Monday's kidnapping of a Merced family is in critical condition after trying to take his own life.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Authorities on Wednesday identified Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, as the person of interest in their investigation after he allegedly attempted to use one of the victims' credit cards at an ATM.

"Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition," the sheriff's office said Wednesday evening in an update of the case.

On Wednesday morning, Merced County detectives received information that one of the vcitims' cards was used at an ATM in Atwater, California.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the location showing a person making a transaction who resembled the subject of surveillance footage from the scene of the kidnapping outside a business on California South Highway 59 in Merced. That led investigators to Salgado.

The sheriff's office continues to search for the 8-month-old baby and her three family members.

Before the family was reported missing, firefighters responded to reports of a burning truck on Monday morning at the intersection of Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton and discovered that it belonged to Amandeep Singh, the baby's uncle. When authorities and family members could not get in touch with neither Singh nor his family members, they were reported missing.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced Monday there is evidence leading investigators to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.

Authorities released photos of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood, a blue surgical mask, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7445.