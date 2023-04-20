Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill allowing juries to sentence an inmate to death without unanimous vote

Parkland school shooter Nicholas Cruz was spared the death penalty by a divided jury last year

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Parkland victims' parents face shooter in court: 'Let this creature be erased from society'

Parkland victims' parents face shooter in court: 'Let this creature be erased from society'

Parents of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims went face-to-face with shooter Nicholas Cruz in court Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Thursday that will allow juries to sentence an inmate to death without a unanimous vote, a change that was spurred by the life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nicholas Cruz last year. 

"Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence," DeSantis said in a statement on Thursday. "I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida."

DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing legislation that allows for a supermajority of jurors to dole out the death penalty.  (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis)

The legislation, which passed the senate on a 29-10 vote and the house on an 80-30 vote, will allow juries to sentence an inmate to death as long as at least eight are in favor of execution. Florida previously required all 12 jurors to agree to the death penalty. 

PREGNANT FLORIDA SUSPECT IN UBER MURDER SEEKS RELEASE BECAUSE UNBORN BABY NOT CHARGED WITH CRIME

DeSantis, lawmakers, and family members of victims of the Parkland school shooting were outraged after Cruz, who murdered 17 people, was spared the death penalty by a divided jury last year. 

"Florida will no longer allow a small handful of activist jurors to derail the full administration of justice when individuals are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and meet the qualifications for the death penalty," Florida state Rep. Rep. Berny Jacques, the Republican sponsor of the bill, tweeted on Thursday. "Special thanks to the Parkland families who stepped up to help make this happen."

  Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appears in court on Nov. 2
    Image 1 of 3

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for murdering 17 people and attempting to murder 17 more. (Pool camera/ AP)

  Ilhan Alhadeff erupts in anger at Parkland shooter trial
    Image 2 of 3

    Dr. Ilhan Alhadeff erupts in anger as he gives a victim impact statement describing his daughter, Alyssa, who was murdered in the Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland shooting. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

  Parkland shooting victim parent Fred Guttenberg reacts as he waits for Nikolas Cruz verdict
    Image 3 of 3

    Fred Guttenberg reacts as he awaits a verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.  (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow, was killed in the shooting, thanked the Florida lawmakers for implementing the change. 

"While we cannot go back and change the past, we can ensure that no community will ever have to endure the injustice and pain that we did when the Parkland shooter did not receive the death penalty," Pollack said in a statement on Thursday. 

Florida has put two death row inmates to death so far this year, most recently executing Louis Gaskin earlier this month, a convict known as the "Ninja Killer" who murdered a married couple in 1989. 

Florida currently has 297 other prisoners on death row. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest