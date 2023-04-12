Florida 'ninja killer' on death row has last meal of pork ribs, wings

Florida death row inmate Louis Gaskin was set to be executed Wednesday for the 1989 slaying of a couple.

Gaskin, known as the "ninja killer" was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. local time at Florida State Prison for the deaths of Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on Dec. 20, 1989, in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast.

Florida allows inmates slated to die to request a last meal. For his final meal, Gaskin had barbeque pork ribs, buffalo wings, pork and turkey neck, shrimp fried rice, French fries with honey barbeque sauce, and a water, the Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital.

To avoid extravagance, the last meal must cost no more than $40, and must be purchased locally.

Wednesday's execution will be Florida's second this year. The state and U.S. supreme courts have rejected appeals Gaskin filed since his death warrant was signed, with the latest denial coming Tuesday.

This execution comes six weeks after Donald Dillbeck, 59, was put to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, 44, in Tallahassee, and three weeks before the scheduled execution of Darryl B. Barwick for slaying Rebecca Wendt, 24, in 1986 in Panama City.

It will be the state’s 100th execution since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.

There are an additional 297 people on Florida’s death row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.