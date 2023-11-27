Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida double murder suspect in fatal stabbings of woman, teen girl arrested in Maryland

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland after the killings were committed a day earlier in Tampa, Florida

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A man was arrested in Maryland on Monday for the deaths of a woman and a teenage girl who were found stabbed to death in Florida over the weekend. 

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Tampa Police Department said, Fox Tampa reported. He was found in Maryland a day after the double murder, authorities said. 

An apartment complex in Tampa

An apartment complex in Tampa, Florida where a woman and teenage girl were stabbed to death over the weekend.  (Fox Tampa)

On Sunday, officers responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive and found a 14-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds. They also found the second victim, a 35-year-old woman, with similar injuries, according to TPD officials. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the teen was taken to a hospital where she later died. 

Salazar stabbed both victims after an argument with the woman, police said. He fled the apartment complex where the deaths occurred in a sedan, which was later found abandoned, authorities said. 

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder

Salazar was taken to the Maryland County Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to Tampa.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.