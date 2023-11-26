Florida man confesses to murdering brother, kicks detective: 'I just killed my brother'

A Florida man was arrested and charged with murder after confessing to police early Saturday morning that he killed his brother.

Largo Police responded at about 12:47 a.m. to a home on 3rd Street in the city of Largo after Joshua Robert Brinkley, 41, made concerning statements to acquaintances, according to Fox 13.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Brinkley leaving his home in his car. But after noticing the officers, Brinkley stopped, exited the vehicle, put his hands in the air and said, "I just killed my brother in my house."

A welfare check of the home was conducted and officers discovered the victim dead with visible gunshot wounds inside the home, police said.

The identity of the victim was not made publicly available because of Marsy's law, which grants protective rights to a victim of a crime.

Brinkley was arrested and transported to the Largo Police Department, where he kicked a detective. Police said the detective suffered minor injuries as a result of Brinkley's attack.

According to police, Brinkley was charged with murder in the first degree and battery on a law enforcement officer. Police said the murder was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Brinkley was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.