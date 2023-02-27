Florida community where 85-year-old woman died from alligator attack removes 3 more: report

The Florida community where an alligator killed an 85-year-old woman last week had three more of the reptiles moved from the neighborhood, officials said.

The Gainesville Sun reported that the Spanish Lakes Fairways homeowners association in St. Lucie addressed the matter last week in its monthly meeting. HOA president Jay Mandelker announced that three more alligators had been removed from the area.

"They did so to allay any concerns and to make us realize the precautions we should take with regard to wildlife, alligators in particular," Mandelker told the newspaper. "If you’re walking by a lake, a pond, anywhere in Florida, understand, this is Florida, there could be alligators, so do not walk against the edges of any pond or lake, stay a safe distance away."

He was unsure if the alligators were removed from the same pond where a woman walking her dog died earlier this month.

Gloria Serge, 85, was walking her dog on Feb. 20 when an 11-foot alligator grabbed the dog. Witnesses told officials that Serge tried wrestling the dog away from the animal.

She was bitten by the reptile and died. The dog survived. After the attack, a nuisance gator trapper was called to capture the alligator.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement at the time. "Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.