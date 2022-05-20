Florida family finds nearly 11-foot alligator in pool

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family in Florida had an unexpected guest stop by their home for a swim this week.

An almost-11-foot alligator was recently found in the pool of a family in Charlotte County, according to a Facebook post shared Tuesday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The alligator was 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighed over 550 pounds, the Facebook post said.

ALLIGATOR CAPTURED AT ENTRANCE OF FLORIDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

In the post, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recommended that people "always check your pool before diving in."

"A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool," the sheriff’s office wrote.

"Coming in at 10'11" and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water," the post captioned, along with several photos of the animal.

One image showed officers removing the animal off the property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that the weather is warmer, it’s alligator mating season, which means more alligators are out and about, a South Carolina-based animal control officer recently told Fox News Digital.

Earlier this week, a 6-foot alligator visited an elementary school in St. Cloud, Florida.

Police officers wrangled the gator and released it back into a canal away from the school.

Last week, officers in Charleston, South Carolina, removed another 6-foot alligator that was near a local school.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER